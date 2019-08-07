Foundation donates books

BY CRAIG MOYO

ANTU Foundation on Monday donated books to St Columbus High School and Robert Tredgold Primary School in Bulawayo to empower pupils and enhance cultural pride within the community.

The non-profit organisation was established to address the socio-economic needs of people in Bulawayo’s wards 7 and 8, which encompass the townships of Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Thorngrove and Barbourfields.

A member of the Antu Foundation, Lorreta Sikhosana, said they wanted to provide an opportunity for learners to be involved in extra-curriculum activities that stimulate cultural pride.

“As part our focus, we would like to work with the schools in our area of concentration as we have donated books for the learners. We will be hosting Isindebele Spelling Bee for Form 2 students, Mannequin Art Challenge for “O” Level students and Isindebele Debate Competition for “A” Level students,” she said.

“We aim to empower members of the community to play an active role in uplifting their quality of life and in determining their own destiny.”

Robert Tredgold Primary School head Perpetual Chemere said she was grateful for the donation.

“On behalf of the school, we are grateful for the donation of books by the Antu Foundation as it is the first time we have received such a donation,” she said.