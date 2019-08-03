FC Platinum name Champions League squad

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZIMBABWE’S representatives in the Caf Champions League, FC Platinum have registered a 28-member squad which they believe has the pedigree to reach the group phase of the 2019/20 edition that is set to start next week.

They will begin their campaign with an away trip to Malawi where they will take on Big Nyasa Bullets currently coached by former Dynamos gaffer Calisto Pasuwa before hosting them a fortnight later.

Having lost Farai Madhanhanga, Ali Sadiki, Godknows Murwira, twins Kelvin and Elvis Moyo, who played a pivotal role in the previous African safari expedition,

the platinum miners are, however, confident their new signings will plug the void and help the team achieve set goals.

The Zvishavane miners submitted a list containing seven new faces from the side that took part in their previous addition.

The new players include left-back Tawana Chikore, who was recently signed from league debutants TelOne and promising centre back Evidence Tendayi, who joined

from Herentals.

Chikore and Tendayi are direct replacements for the left-sided Moyo twins who left for Chippa United in South Africa.

The platinum miners also registered the Democratic Republic of Congo national Guyve Mawete Nsilia together with Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Keith Madera and Kelvin

Mangiza, who were promoted from their Under-19 currently playing in the Central Region Soccer League.

Returning Rodwell Chinyengetere was also registered and is expected to inspire their forward-line that also includes Lameck Nhamo, Mkhokeli Dube and Perfect

Chikwende.

They also welcome Dube who spent the last two weeks in the United States of America together with captain Petros Mhari who had been trying his luck at

Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe said they have filled the areas which were left vacant and is also optimistic that their team will excel.

“What is important for this competition is to have enough preparations both physical and physiological. We are working very hard for this tournament as well as

the league. With what is already at our disposal, I think we have the strength to reach the group stages and we will continue working hard to achieve this,”

Sweswe said.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Francis Tizayi

Defenders: William Stima, Gift Bello, Raphael Muduviwa, Evidence Tendayi, Tawana Chikore, Kelvin Mangiza, Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Mbweti

Midfielders: Rodwell Chinyengetere, Never Tigere, Guvye Mawete Nsiala, Devon Chafa, Rainsome Pavari. Rahaman Kutsanzira, Kelvin Madzongwe, Hagiazo Magaya,

Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Keith Madera

Forwards: Mkhokeli Dube, Albert Eonde, Lameck Nhamo, Perfect Chikwende