FC Platinum look to break jinx

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe believes that the time has come for his side to end their poor run against title rivals Caps United when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premier soccer League match at Mandava Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Zvishavane-based side is also looking to use the Caps United match to prepare for their 2019/20 Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Big Nyasa Bullets of Malawi next week.

Sweswe is currently in charge of the team because Norman Mapeza is on leave due to an undisclosed illness.

The platinum miners are smarting from a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Black Rhinos, and so are Caps United, who also lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum in their

last assignment.

Pure Platinum Play are hoping to test their pedigree when they host the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side, which they have not won against since August 2014.

Their last meeting at Mandava ended in a thrilling goalless draw, but Sweswe believes this time, they will account for the scalp of the Green Machine to

cushion their lead at the summit of the log table.

“We are carrying a positive mind ahead of this game. We have to admit that this one is a big game, which has a lot of expectations, so much that we have to

win,” he said.

“It is not only a league game, but it is important because we are going to play in the Champions League. A win will boost our morale in camp, which is what we

need at the moment. We are injury-free going into this encounter and I hope we are not going to have any causalities at this important time.”

Sweswe also confirmed the signing of a left back, Tawana Chikore, from TelOne, as a direct replacement for Elvis Moyo, who last month left for Chippa United,

together with his twin brother Kelvin.

“We have a new player in the team, Tawana Chikore, and we hope he will fit well into the team, especially ahead of these tasks we have ahead of us. We need

determination and courage as we battle on two fronts,” he said.

FC Platinum currently are the log leaders with 31 points, while Caps United are third in the perking order with 27 points.