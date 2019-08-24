MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named the provisional squad for back-to-back Olympics qualifiers against Zambia.

The bulk of the 23-member team participated at the Cosafa Women’s Championship (CWC) early this month while some were part of the provisional squad for CWC 2019.

Black Rhinos midfielder Daisy Kaitano and Weerams goalkeeper Onai Chingawo are the only players who were part of the bronze-winning CWC team who are not in the squad.

In the absence of Chingawo, Harare City Queens’ teen goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga — who was part of the Cosafa Under-20 team — has earned her first senior team call-up.

Preparations begin today and Zimbabwe play the first leg in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The reverse fixture will be played at the National Sports Stadium on September 1.

Fans will pay $2 for the rest of the ground, $5 for bays 15 to 18 and $20 for the VIP section.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City) Chido Dzingirai (Black Rhinos)

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional) Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows) Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos) Nobuhle Majika (MSU) Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams) Lincie Mpaya (Harare City) Talent Mukwanda

(Herentals)

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza (Black Rhinos) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional) Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos) Danai Bhobho (Harare City) Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos) Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows) Vimbai

Mharadzi (Blue Swallows) Emmaculate Msipa (Black

Rhinos)

Strikers: Rudo Neshamba (Harare City) Erina Jeke (Correctional) Shamiso Mutasa (Auckaland) Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive) Susan Nyama (Herentals)

Zifa