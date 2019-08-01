Ex-Chitown chamber secretary cries foul in bribery case

FORMER Chitungwiza Municipality chamber secretary Priscila Vengesai, whose trial for attempting to bribe a High Court judge was permanently stayed, pending her application for review at the High Court, has once again approached the court, accusing Prosecutor-General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi of attempting to frustrate the finalisation of her trial.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to Vengesai, her application for review was removed from the roll on July 26, 2019 pending finalisation of a chamber application that had been filed by the PG, seeking dismissal of the application for review which she had filed.

“What has aggrieved me and caused this application is that the first respondent (Prosecutor-General)’s chamber application has stalled my access to justice. My application for review cannot be concluded because of the defective chamber application,” she said.

“The first respondent is aware that they did not serve me (with the chamber application) otherwise they could have applied for a default judgment, considering that they made their chamber application on May 7, 2019, almost three months back.

“My application for review under case number HC 7556/18 is at standstill. As long as my application for review is not finalised, my bribery case at the Magistrates’ Courts at Rotten Row under the second respondent (magistrate Hoseah Mujaya) cannot be finalised, and I will remain on bail, living in restricted lifestyle, thereby constraining my liberty.”

Vengesai said she, therefore, wanted the chamber application for the dismissal of her review application for want of prosecution to be dismissed to pave way for justice.

According to court papers, Vengesai tried to bribe Justice Felistus Chatukuta, who reportedly recorded the conversation before reporting the matter to the police.

It is the State’s case that the judge had presided over a case involving Avondale Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and TM Supermarkets (Pvt) Ltd and ruled in favour of Avondale Holdings.

However, Vengesai is then said to have approached Justice Chatukuta in her chambers and reportedly offered her cash, which was in an envelope, saying it was a token of appreciation from Avondale Holdings (Pvt) Ltd.

Vengesai also allegedly approached prosecutor Michael Reza and offered him $1 000 so that he declines to prosecute her matter.