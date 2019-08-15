Emerging model speaks on career

LIAM John Hall (LH) is an emerging 22-year-old professional model, runway coach and fashion choreographer. NewsDay Life & Style (ND) reporter Precious Chida caught up with Liam, who opened up on his life and burgeoning career on the fashion runway. Below are excerpts from the interview:

ND: Tell us more about your modelling career.

LH: My modelling journey began in 2015 when I went for an Edgar’s model casting (session). I was a complete amateur at the time and had no clue about the industry. It really opened my eyes to the prospects of doing modelling as a career.

ND: Do you still recall your first modelling job?

LH: My first professional job was showcasing at Chenna Nenni’s debut show. The founder, Ngoni Motsi, scouted me and asked me to model for him. From there, I was given more opportunities to do shows with an array of designers, such as Kid Hunta, Tapfumanei Couture and John Ablaza, just to name a few.

ND: You are very active on social media. Is that part of the drill?

LH: I have done fashion and creative shoots with various photographers, which I have posted on my social media pages. I made it a point to document my growth as a model in order to see how much progress I’ve made through the years.

ND: What are some of your greatest experiences in modelling?

LH: I was honoured to be a part of Zim Fashion Week in August last year. It was such an amazing experience, especially when I got the privilege to meet Andiswa Manxiwa and she kindly imparted pearls of wisdom on how to keep on striving and pushing in this industry. Early this year, I did the John Ablaza charity show at the Banff Lodge, which was done to raise money for the survivors of Cyclone Idai. It was so amazing to give back and use our creative artistry as designers, models and make-up artists for the greater good.



ND: What is your greatest passion?

LH: I coach runway for Open Eye students who will be graduating this year and I love teaching. Runway is my passion and to be able to polish and cut the rough diamonds, watching them grow and develop the way I did, is so rewarding. I am so proud of them and I can’t wait to see them graduate.

ND: What are the challenges that you face as a male model?

LH: There are a few challenges we face as male models, especially when it comes to body type, height and complexion. When a designer casts a model to showcase their pieces, they already have a certain vision in mind on how each look should be executed. So if you get rejected, it’s not necessarily because you’re not a good model, but because you may not be right for what they need. Some may want bulky fit models to showcase their outfits, while others would want tall, slender, dark models. So it just depends on what the designer wants.

ND: There are claims that a lot of male models are gay. How far true is that?

LH: It’s a common misconception because designers also get scrutinised over their sexuality. However, like any other industry, fashion is very diverse. You get those that are gay, the bisexual and straight guys. It’s an individual and personal preference, but that’s not important. I feel once we start trying to dissect people’s personal lives, it takes away from their art and there’s nothing more crippling than laying yourself vulnerable through your craft, only to have people strip you bare about your personal life. I feel we must just appreciate the beauty these people bring into the world.

ND: What is your take on the local modelling industry of Zimbabwe?

LH: Modelling in Zimbabwe is growing and adapting rapidly and though we may not be on international levels yet, with the amount of talent in this country, we are definitely on our way there.