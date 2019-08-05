EMA officials off the hook

Two Environmental Management Agency (EMA) officials from Mashonaland Central province were yesterday acquitted of a bribery charge by provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera citing lack of evidence.

By Simbarashe Sithole

The State alleged Shepherd Maranga (39) and Tsaurai Gwarinda (44) on March 5 connived to solicit for bribes from miners in Bindura and Shamva districts.

The duo approached Edmore Mazembe, who is mine manager at Lion of Judah mining syndicate, Richlands Farm in Shamva.

They asked Mazembe for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate which he failed to produce.

The duo allegedly solicited for $600 for them not to issue the company with a ticket of $5 000 for operating without an EIA certificate.

They were given $400 leaving a balance of $200. On March 20, Chief Superintend Murenje authorised a trap to be set up to net the pair. Trap money in the form of $150 bond in $5 denominations was photocopied.

On the same date at about 12pm Maranga was arrested at Bindura-Harare road after he received the trap money. Maraga then implicated his co-accused Gwarinda who was subsequently arrested at Musonza service station along Bindura-Trojan Road.

Tariro Jani represented the State.