‘ED Pfee’ singer in court on rape charge

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 32-YEAR-OLD musician who composed an election jingle for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the run-up to last year’s polls appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday to face allegations of raping a maid (18), employed by his self-styled prophet.

Admire Sanyanga was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to September 10 pending trial.

Mugwagwa advised the ED Pfee hitmaker to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on July 30 this year at around 1pm, Sanyanga asked the complainant to assist him to carry his luggage from her place of residence to his apartment and the

complainant agreed.

The State alleges when the parties arrived at Sanyanga’s place of residence, the complainant stood outside and Sanyanga begged her to get into his apartment.

The court heard he told the girl that he wanted to give her some oranges.

The complainant is said to have refused to get into Sanyanga’s apartment, but he threatened her with violence before he pulled her inside.

The ED Pfee singer allegedly locked the door from inside and raped her.

After the act, he warned her not to reveal the abuse to anyone.

The complainant allegedly returned home and then recorded the rape incident in her diary and hid it in her room.

The matter came to light after the complainant’s employer came across her diary and read the message.

The matter was reported to the police where the complainant was referred to the hospital for medical examination.