ED commissions Zupco buses

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned the second batch of the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) buses set to be added to the current urban mass transport system.

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE/FARAI MATIASHE

The new 47 buses are part of the consignment which Mnangagwa secured when he visited Eastern Europe in January this year.

Commissioning the new buses, Mnangagwa said his government would prioritise a comprehensive urban public transport system.

“Some are still at the port and others at the border. However, because of the challenges that our population, both urban and rural are facing, particularly the working population, we have decided to commission the buses whenever they arrive so that we ameliorate the challenges of transport,” he said.

“My government will continue to prioritise comprehensive urban public transport systems to ease convenience, reliability and comfort to the commuting public. In order to improve the transport services, we are releasing 47 buses.”

Mnangagwa said his government had a vision of developing an integrated and multi-model urban transport system, which will include trains, trams and buses.

He commended the technology used to monitor the fuelling of Zupco buses by the Harare Institute of Technology students, which he said will help curb corruption.

Mnangagwa said measures were in place to ensure that people with disabilities were also catered for in the mass public transport system.

He urged local authorities and other responsible departments to develop dedicated lanes so that the buses could keep time and run on schedule.

Zupco chief executive Everisto Madangwa said plans were underway to introduce public mass transport to rural areas where currently only 10 buses from the parastatal were operating.