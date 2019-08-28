Easter Monday pain drives DeMbare

Harare giants Dynamos’ defeat on Easter Monday by Herentals early into the season invokes strong emotions in their dressing room.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

That 0-1 defeat to the students on April 22, still hurts every member of the Dynamos family.

It proved the final straw for then coach George Chigowe, who was sacked the following day.

This afternoon, the Glamour Boys, now under the guidance of Tonderai Ndiraya, face off the same opponents under a highly charged atmosphere.

Ndiraya has so far managed to turn around the fortunes of the team leading them to an unbeaten run of eight matches now to gain a total 29 points from 20 matches, just six points off the pace.

Yesterday, the Dynamos coach said the team still has sad memories of that defeat which will inspire them in today’s collission.

“We lost 1-0 to Herentals in the reverse fixture and that was a painful defeat. It led to the unfortunate sacking of the coach. So the team is highly-motivated to win the match tomorrow (today). We are taking it seriously because we want to correct things and ensure that we get a good result. But we know it will not be easy, they (Herentals) are one of the most difficult sides to play against. But I think we have done our best to prepare for the match,” Ndiraya said.

The Harare giants however, go into the match without several key players owing to injuries. Team captain Edward Sadomba has returned to training with the team, but is expected to start challenging for his place in three weeks, while Archford Gutu , who has been on the treatment table is also back at training, but is unlikely to play a part in today’s match.

Tawanda Macheke, Tanaka Chamengeta and Panashe Siziba will also miss outVice captain Jimmy Tigere, who has started training with the rest of the team is, however, expected to play a part this afternoon.

While Dynamos have not tasted defeat in their last eight matches, they are yet to register maximum points since their 2-0 victory over Mushowani Stars with the last two matches against Hwange and Chicken Inn ending in stalemates.

A victory over Herentals, depending on other results, could lift them to a strong position nearer the top and could start to be considered as serious title chalengers.

The Students have also had a good run, having also not lost in six matches where they have drawn four of their last five matches and won one and are in 11th place on the standings with 23 points from 19 matches.

For a team that can manage to beat ZPC Kariba, they pose a real threat to Dynamos’ aspirations.