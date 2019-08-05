Eaglesvale reaches out on clean up day

In its quest to uniquely contribute to the monthly National Clean Up day, Eaglesvale School last Friday went to Domboshava Centre of Hope, which caters for physically challenged and vulnerable children, and conducted a clean up exercise at the institution, before donating petroleum jelly and clothes.

The event, which was graced by artistes Ammara Brown and Tevor Hall, among others, made the day for the children at the institution, who were entertained by the various artistes.

That was not all, as the school’s students went to four other key places around Harare, and too part in the clean up exercise, which comes on the first Friday of every month.

Some of the pupils cleaned up WIllowvale Flats, in partnership with Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance Company, while others where at Belgravia, in partnership with Sadc and the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority, and some where at Kilwinning Shops in Hatfield, and High Glen Shopping Centre.

The government through the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has been playing a leading role in championing the national clean up exercise and some civil society organisations and religious bodies have come on board with a common vision desiring to beautify the urban environment.