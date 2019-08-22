Drums of Peace to mark 10 years

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DRUMS of Peace is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month and preparations for the celebrations are currently underway, with a number of festivities lined up in three different locations.

The outfit’s founder, Lewis Ndlovu, said the celebrations will be held at Earth Cafe, the National Museum and at Thabiso eMakokoba, where a fashion show will be organised in partnership with a local lodge.

“We will be having our 10th anniversary in September and the celebrations will happen in three different places,” he said.

“All drummers that have been trained and had a relationship with us, and all who have partnered and supported us as Drums of Peace, are invited.”

Ndlovu founded Drums of Peace in 2009 alongside Shuna Herscovitz after they first met at the Africa Day commemorations in 1996, where Ndlovu took part in the

Yebo Africa event.

Ndlovu said their journey was no longer easy, having started on a good footing during the Government of National Unity era.

“Things changed when the economic situation began to go down, forcing some of the good drummers that were trained at the institution to go to different

countries where pastures are greener. Also compounding the situation, were difficulties in finding bookings,” he said.

The expert drummer said they, however, soldiered on and finally established new ways of surviving through organising full-moon drumming, performing at weddings

and other private and State functions.”

Ndlovu said the outfit has continued to train and support artistes so they can have a brighter future in music.

“We are rebranding and are encouraging more women to participate in drumming – not only for them to be drummers – but to keep them reminded that a drum has

always been for communication, helping them speak out,” he said.