Diversity to mark Mafikizolo show

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

EXCITING South African kwaito duo of Mafikizolo — Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza — is set to share the stage with several local music acts drawn from diverse genres during their Back in Town Concert at the Harare International Conference Centre on September 6.

The duo performed at the same venue two years ago as part of celebrations of their 20-year journey in music.

Supporting acts, unveiled by PromaEvents yesterday, include top rhumba outfit Diamond Musica, afro-jazz songstress Selmor Mtukudzi, pop singer Gemma Griffiths, dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu, afro singer Andy Muridzo, dancehall chanter Tocky Vibes and songbird Sasha Amadhuve.

According to the concert coordinator, Blessing Jeke, the inclusive concert was designed to cater for a diverse taste of music.

“As we seek to bring the best in terms of arts promotion, we have decided to incorporate artistes across genres so as to cater for the diverse music fans. If you look at the line-up of the performers, this is a concert not to be missed, as it has all the ingredients of celebrated artistes,” he said.

He said the concert’s advance tickets were selling on www.clicknpay, Barcelos, Sopranos and Liquor Centre (Mereki) at $100 for upper seats, $200 lower seats, $500 and $1000 for the VIP and VVIP, respectively while a platinum table for 10 people is pegged at $100 000.

“We decided to release the tickets on time to ease pressure on fans. Fans must buy tickets for the show at officially recommended outlets,” he said.

Mafikizolo has, since 1996, cemented their status as one of the most iconic and legendary music groups in Africa known for their classic fusion of the genres of afro-pop, kwaito, kwela and marabi.

The group has, for decades, captivated the continent with well-known hits such as Ndihamba Nawe and Khona. They continue to grow their fan base in Africa, with high-profile collaborations with the likes of Jah Prayzah, Diamond Platnumz and Davido.