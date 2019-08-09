Diarrhoea outbreak as water shortage hit Chinhoyi

BY NUNURAI JENA

A DIARRHOEA outbreak has hit Chinhoyi town in the wake of an acute shortage of water due to power outages.

Chinhoyi council health director William Mayavo confirmed cases of diarrhoea, but said the situation was under control.

“There were cases of diarrhoea recorded, but the situation is now under control as our control team comprising our personnel and Ministry of Health are monitoring the situation” he said.

According to the council health report, 79 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded as of yesterday.

Chinhoyi Clinic recorded the highest number of cases of 31, followed by Chikonohono Clinic, which recorded 27 cases, while Mzari Clinic recorded 21 cases.

The municipality said the water shortage is exacerbated by load-shedding that has seen the local authority getting power for less than six hours to pump water into its reservoir.