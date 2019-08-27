DeMbare coach praises Katawa

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has heaped praise on rookie striker Nigel Katawa, describing him as a bright prospect who has justified his inclusion in the team with some extraordinary performances that have carried the team’s badge.

The 19-year-old was plucked from the obscurity of high school last year where he was playing for Prince Edward.

On Sunday, he scored the only goal that helped the Glamour Boys secure a point in an 1-all draw against title-chasing Chicken Inn.

Former Dynamos forward Valentine Kadonzvo scored for Chicken Inn.

Commenting on his performance after the draw, Ndiraya said Katawa demonstrated a strong mentality and overshadowed his experienced teammates.

“I think he (Katawa) was the most outstanding player today. This is his first time to play in the Premier Soccer League. People must remember that he is a boy

who was at Prince Edward last year playing for the school, an academy for that matter. To me, I think he has a strong mentality, sometimes he is put under

pressure and we keep him in there to try and support him. Today, he has justified his inclusion in the team. He won most duels today more than any other

player, even the more seasoned players. He won so many balls,” he said.

The Glamour Boys have now gone for eight matches without tasting defeat as they undergo a transformation since the departure of George Chigowe who was sacked

following a spate of dreadful results.

Although they are still in eighth place on the league table with 29 points, six behind leaders FC Platinum who have a game in hand, Ndiraya believes his lads

are not contesting the championship yet.

The hard-to-please Ndiraya, who has been consistently arguing his team has not yet reached the level he wanted them to be, however, acknowledged for the first

time on Sunday that his team had displayed a good show against Chicken Inn despite conceding a late goal.

Dynamos who have drawn their last two matches are away to Herentals in their next match tomorrow and with their current form, they are expected to secure

maximum points since their 2-0 victory over Mushowani Stars.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: TelOne v Yadah (Ascot), Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Mushowani v Manica (Trojan Mine), Hwange v FC Platinum

(Colliery), Caps United v Black Rhinos (NSS)

Thursday: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro)