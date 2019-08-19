Cops hunt for murder suspect

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province have launched a manhunt for an elderly man from Shayabvudzi village, who allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute and went into hiding since last week.

The suspect, only identified as Takemore, allegedly strangled his 67-year-old wife Emilda Shamba after dragging her to their bedroom.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that we are looking for a murder suspect who fled from his Guruve homestead after allegedly killing his wife in unclear circumstances,” Mundembe

said.

A witness, Dadirai Shamba, told NewsDay that she saw the suspect chasing after the now-deceased and finally catching her, dragging her into a bedroom hut and

strangling her.

Dadirai is Emilia’s sister.

“I was watching from a distance when I saw the suspect running after my sister and eventually caught her, he dragged her into their bedroom hut while shouting

at her and strangled her. After about 45 minutes, he came out and called me to see what was happening to my sister,” Dadirai said.

“When I got into her room, she could hardly talk and kept on pointing to her throat. With the help of neighbours, we rushed her to Nyamhondoro Clinic and she

was later transferred to Guruve Rural Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.”