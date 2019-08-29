Choristers set for concert

BY SHARON SIBINDI

MUSIC outfit Bulawayo Choristers is set to hold a gospel concert at the Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday aimed at building audience and appreciating the Bulawayo community.

The group won this year’s Outstanding Choral Group award during the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards.

The group’s spokesperson Welldone Moyo confirmed the development.

“On Saturday, we will present all our awards and present our musical pieces to our fans as well as showcasing our talent,” he said.

“Our successes deserve a celebration with the people who made it possible. We would also like to take that opportunity to fundraise and sell our product to the

Bulawayo community.”

Moyo said their mission was inspired by the joy of singing and listening to choral music.

He said there was talent in Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces which needed to be appreciated.

The group has bagged a string of awards including at the Old Mutual competitions and in 2018, they won annual choral competitions at the Zimbabwe International

Trade Fair, which they defended this year, pocketing $10 000.

“We also became Outstanding Choral Group during the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards 2019 and recently, we took part in the competitions in Harare, where we competed

at the South African Old Mutual and we came third and we won

R10 000. We feel all these things are worth celebrating.”

He said their mandate was to fill in the gap of choral music and they had a lot of work to do.

“We have young people that are struggling financially within the group and it is our desire that one day, our choir will fund itself. We can achieve this

through involving the corporate world,” Moyo said.