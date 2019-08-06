China, India set for Sanganai

by Staff Reporter

India leads a cast of at least 20 countries that have confirmed participation for this year’s edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

The World Tourism Expo — an annual tourism trade fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) — runs from September 12 to 14 2019 at the ZITF Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

“We can confirm that preparations are at an advanced stage for this mega event and already over 250 exhibitors have registered,” ZTA spokesperson Godfrey Koti said.

“About 20 countries have confirmed their participation these include India, China, Italy, Nigeria, Zambia, SA, Bots, Mozambique have confirmed participation and most of them have already started arriving.”

“This is going to be a two-day event in which we seek to showcase and promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions.”

“We are promoting Zimbabwe as a MICE destination where people converge. We want to use this event to further promote that idea, especially given the fact that this exposition is registered under the United Nations World Tourism Organisation calendar.”