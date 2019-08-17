Chief Ndiweni jailed 18 months

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

OUTSPOKEN Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was last night slapped with an 18-month jail sentence by a Bulawayo magistrate after he was convicted of malicious damage to property.

Ndiweni and 23 of his subjects pleaded not guilty to the charge, but were on Thursday convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove and remanded in prison to yesterday for sentencing.

The traditional leader’s 23 subjects were sentenced to 24 months imprisonment each, of which six months were suspended on condition that they do not commit a

similar offence for the next five years, while the remainder of the sentence was suspended on condition that they performed 525 hours of community service.

Mushove said Ndiweni’s moral blameworthiness was high as he was a custodian of the law.

“Him as a chief, there should be disparity in the manner in which he is treated in this case and his subjects. This case was committed in a barbaric manner.

It’s actually shocking that in this modern society, a chief can apply such punishment on his subjects.” Mushove said.

Ndiweni (54) and his subjects were convicted of damaging Fetti Mbele’s property and a number of witnesses testified, including Zanu PF secretary for

administration, Obert Mpofu.

Mpofu’s involvement in the case came after Chief Ndiweni’s testimony in court last year, where he claimed the case emanated from Mpofu’s efforts to “fix” him

after he had filed criminal charges against him (Mpofu). He alleged that Mpofu stole 200 cattle from his late father, Chief Khayisa Ndiweni.

Chief Ndiweni said he had reported the stock theft case to Mbembesi Police Station, but Mpofu had used his influence as a minister to make the docket

disappear.

Ndiweni claimed politics was at play in the matter, accusing Mpofu of influencing Mbele, his wife and members of the ruling Zanu PF to interfere with his

traditional court order.