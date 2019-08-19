Chiadzwa diamond panner shot dead

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A SUSPECTED illegal diamond miner died yesterday morning after being shot by a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company( ZCDC) guard in Chiadzwa, NewsDay has learnt.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa could not confirm the report, saying he was out of office but the deceased’s family members confirmed the fatal shooting.

ZCDC spokesperson Brian Mangwende said he was not yet aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of the incident. I am hearing it for the first time. Get in touch with Sugar Chagonda, maybe he knows,” he said. However, Chagonda could not be

reached for comment at the time of going to print.

However, the deceased’s elder brother, Nelson confirmed the incident.

The deceased, identified as Philmon Manhanga (27) from Chapeyama village under Chief Marange in Chiadzwa, died on his way to Mutambara Hospital in Chimanimani.

“We received a call this morning that my brother has been shot in Chiadzwa by a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company guard, that is what I heard, but we are

yet to get the full details,” he said

“He died when he was being ferried to Mutambara Hospital. As I speak, we are taking his body to the mortuary at this hospital (Mutambara),” he added.

Spiritualist Mathew Mundondo said: “Yes, I can confirm the death of Philmon Manhanga, he was shot yesterday at around 5am. I am deeply saddened as we are

continuing to lose lives in Chiadzwa.”

“Lastly, I want to say the ZCDC guards should stop killing people in Chiadzwa. They must be arrested and handed over to the police. I really know it’s Manhanga

who died, he was my friend.”

The incident comes after three illegal miners died in Chiadzwa last week after a mineshaft they were working in collapsed.