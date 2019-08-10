Bosso’s tough military test

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Highlanders face a tough test when they take on Black Rhinos, who have their eyes firmly fixated on the main prize of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Rhinos have emerged as the surprise package of the season as they currently sit third on the league table, just two points adrift log leaders FC Platinum.

So far this season, they have put together eight wins, while they played out six draws and lost on three occasions to Ngezi, Mushowani and Caps United.

Their opponents today would envy the army side’s position, with Bosso sitting 12 points from the top.

Highlanders have, however, proved top be a difficult side to beat at Barbourfields Stadium and will fancy their chances this afternoon.

But coach Mandla Mpofu knows that his team face a huge challenge, particularly with three of their key players going into their third match in seven days.

Bosso have not lost in their last five matches, winning two and drawing three. Their last win was against Chapungu at Barbourfields. They will be looking for

another performance that matches one against Chapungu.

Rhinos, on the other hand, are coming into the match with in mind climbing to the apex of the league log.

Coach Hebert Maruwa, while acknowledging that they face a huge task upstaging one of the country’s giants on their home turf, is confident that they can grab

off three points.

“It’s going to be a tough match. Highlanders is a big club and we respect them for that. It’s going to be difficult for us because it’s an away match, but we

are going to give them a tough match. We want to keep the good run going. We are not going to be easy to beat,” he said.

“Highlanders have been in the top flight league for many years, but we are ready. They have better experience .It will be a good match to watch. “He said.

He said that their mission this term is to win the league title.

“We are targeting to be the champions this season. We are happy that things are going in the right direction. From our last two games, we managed to collected all the six points. We want to keep in touch with the current log leaders.”

He confirmed that attacker Allan Gadzikwa will not be available for the match.

“Allan Gadzikwa is the only player who will not be present, but everyone else is ready and we are confident that something positive will come out,” he said.

Former champions Chicken Inn have a tough away match against ZPC Kariba, while giants Dynamos and Caps United are in action tomorrow with matches against

Mushowani and Manica Diamonds, respectively.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chapungu (Luveve), Yadah v Hwange (Rufaro), TelOne v Herentals (Ascot),

Tomorrow: Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Vengere), Dynamos v Mushowani (Rufaro)

Wednesday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab), FC Platinum v Harare City

(Mandava)