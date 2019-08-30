Bosso clobbered

TRIANGLE………(1)2

HIGHLANDERS……(1)1

TRIANGLE continued with their fine form after edging Highlanders 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday, a result that has ramped up pressure on Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

Triangle enhanced their chances of winning the league title with the victory which took their points tally to 32, five behind log leaders Caps United, albeit with two games in hand.

The home side scored through the in-form veteran striker Allen Tavarwisa 12 minutes into the match before Nqobizita’s Masuku equalised for Bosso in the 35th minute.

Ralph Kawondera scored with just six minutes remaining on the clock.

The defeat piled more misery on their gaffer, Mpofu who was reportedly given a three match ultimatum to collect at least six points from three matches, leaving them with the task of winning their next two, if he is to save his job.

Bosso now sit one rung above the relegation zone just two points above the drop zone.

They will have to win against Mushowani at Barbourfields in their next fixture, before visiting Hwange.