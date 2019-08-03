Boss Lazzy set to release Mebho

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL film producer, singer and actor Lazarus “Boss Lazzy” Chiwozwa says he will, in October this year, be releasing his fourth drama titled Mebho, which is in its editing stage.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style Weekender, Boss Lazzy said Mebho is a must-watch drama that teaches about social lives of young ladies, paying attention to challenges they go through such as being stereotyped in society.

Boss Lazzy plays the character Razaro in the drama.

In his five-year career, Boss Lazzy has produced three movies namely Wandibaya Moyo, Ndozvawaida and Musikana Webasa.

He also spoke about his cordial working relationship with an array of artistes across genres in many of his productions.

“I work with many artistes so that I draw people’s attention. Imagine having Freeman (dancehall singer) on your movie, most people would like to watch it

because of him,” he said.

“Most of these artistes are my friends and working with them is more like supporting a friend in the industry. I have worked with a number of artistes on my

previous plays and these include Carlos Green, Trevor Dongo and Victor Dee,” he said.

On the forthcoming drama, Boss Lazzy said he had worked with singer Baba Shupi and Patra Mashava, his production manager.

“I am also looking forward to working with Jah Prayzah, dancehall singers Winky D and Killer T,” he said.