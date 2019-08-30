Black Umfolosi engages Coventry

BLACK Umfolosi will approach Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry, seeking redress on royalties of their song, Unity, after allegedly being snubbed by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) in January.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Zimura refuted claims by Black Umfolosi that it had not received royalties for its hit-song, which has featured on ZBC TV and radio from way back in 1987.

Earlier in January, Zimura executive director Polisile Ncube said only one member of Black Umfolosi was entitled to song royalties, saying “not all Black Umfolosi members have a claim to the song Unity”.

She said royalties were only paid to the composer of the song, adding that Dennis Nkomo was dully paid.

However, group member Tomeki Dube told Southern Eye Life & Style that Unity was jointly produced so they would take up the matter with Coventry during her visit to Bulawayo today.

“We hope she will work with us in our industry and get to know the challenges we are facing. At the same time, we are hoping for solutions. We also want her to tackle some of the hot issues, like our case on Unity royalties,” he said.

“Zimura responded previously, saying Sotsha Moyo and I are trying to fake this as Dennis Nkomo had passed on. I want to prove them wrong; we have a correspondence that dates way back to the time Nkomo was still alive.”

Dube said they, at one time, had even sought audience with the then former minister Jonathan Moyo with the case but nothing moved when he left the ministry.

“Zimura should side with us other than side-lining us. This is not about Tomeki Dube andSotsha. It’s for every member who was involved during that time,” he said.