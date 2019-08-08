Bhola loses property to manager after exhibition

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HARDWARE company, Bhola Wholesale lost generators, mobile phones and other properties to its branch manager, Dean Stevens who had been marketing the goods at an exhibition in Borrowdale, the court heard yesterday.

Stevens (27) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tendai Muchini who remanded him to August 20.

It is alleged that on July 20 this year Stevens, who was a branch manager for Bhola Hardware’s Borrowdale branch, received stock from the wholesale, Harare to take them to an exhibition in Borrowdale.

The State alleges that the goods received by Stevens were accounted for on the stock out sheet and on July 24, Stevens allegedly caused the same goods to be

loaded in a truck belonging to the company to return them back to the wholesale.

It is alleged that after loading the stock Stevens and his workmates did not issue any delivery note when they dispatched the goods through Malvern Makande the

truck driver, nor did he accompany the truck for accounting purposes.

The State also alleges that when the stock was received at Bhola hardware it was discovered that four Techno mobile phones and 10 solar lanterns were missing

after accounting for the received stock against the stock out sheet.

The missing property is valued at US$7 065. It is further alleged that sometime in June this year, Stevens also stole from the shop a generator valued at $590.

His workmates informed the complainant who reported the matter to the police.

The generator was, however, recovered from him leading to his arrest.

Molly Murozvi appeared for the State.