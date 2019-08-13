Benyu considers permanent Sweden move

Edinburgh — Forgotten Brendan Rodgers, who signed Kundai Benyu, would consider a permanent move away from Celtic after making an impact during his loan spell at Henrik Larsson’s Helsingborgs.

The midfielder was signed by Rodgers shortly after his Celtic side completed the Invincible treble, but like so many of the players brought to the club by former manager, Benyu struggled to impress.

The English born Zimbabwe international looked well short in quality to play for Celtic, leaving the support scratching their heads wondering why the manager

at the time had seen in him.

Yet he has done much better in Sweden since his loan move went through in February with the 21-year-old making eight appearances for Helsingborgs and scoring

one goal. And he was recently praised by none other that Celtic legend Henrik Larsson, which has done his confidence no harm at all. Indeed Benyu admits to

feeling “at home” in the Swedish league and is open to a permanent move.

Neil Lennon would not be difficult to deal with on this one, particularly if it’s Henrik making the call!

The on-loan Celtic player, speaking to local Swedish media Expressen discussed the possibility of staying on in Sweden when his loan period ends.

“I haven’t heard anything or had any conversations about (my future) yet, but we’ll take it when it comes.

“Had the contract expired now and you had asked me today, I would have definitely considered staying.

“I feel good here, develop as a player and feel like part of the team,” Benyu said.

Earlier this month, the Celtic legend went out of his way to praise Benyu and it seems to have made an impact on the player.

“He was very, very good and showed why he is a Celtic player. He’s had some problems with fitness, but his movement and finish was superb,” Larsson said after

the 21-year-old grabbed his first goal in Swedish football.

“He’s confident on the ball and helps us out both in attack and defence so we are delighted that we’ve got him. I expect him to kick on from his first start

and first goal.”

Benyu too was happy to get a goal for Helsingborgs.

“It’s not been easy for me so far at the club, but this goal means a lot and will give me plenty of confidence in the future. I want to try and make an

impression here,” he told the Swedish media, as reported in the Scottish Sun.

