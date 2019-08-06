Beitbridge RDC seeks contractors for Dumba Clinic

BY SILAS NKALA

BEITBRIDGE Rural District Council is seeking tenders for the construction of Dumba Clinic after villagers in the area moulded 20 000 bricks and their legislator Albert Nguluvhe donated 100 bags of cement towards the project.

Dumba is located in Beitbridge East constituency.

The villagers have pooled together resources for building the clinic at Dumba Business Centre after getting the go ahead from both government and the local authority.

Yesterday, through a notice, BRDC called for tenders for the construction of the facility after noticing that the villagers and well-wishers had already supplied some of the major material for the construction works to begin.

“Tenders are invited from reputable and registered building contractors for the construction of Dumba Clinic in Beitbridge district,” read the council notice in part.

The council indicated that tender documents were now available at council offices on payment of RTGS$100 and the interested companies should submit their profiles before August 26.

“A briefing and compulsory site visit for prospective contractors will be held on August 7,” read the notice.

In June last year, the villagers appealed to the government and development agencies to consider constructing more clinics and primary healthcare facilities in the district.

It is reported that in some areas, villagers were travelling over 15km to access the nearest health institution.

According to World Health Organisation standards, people must not walk for more than 8km to access primary health facilities.

An estimated 160 000 people live in Beitbridge, with 100 000 believed to be in the rural areas.

Currently, Beitbridge Rural District Council, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration, constructed a new clinic to service close to 6 000 villagers in Chabili.