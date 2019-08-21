BCC in inaugural exhibition at ZAS

BY SIBONGINKOSI MAPHOSA

Bulawayo City Council is exhibiting for the first time at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare, a council official has revealed.

The royal city turned 125 years in June this year and its debut exhibition is running under the theme Bulawayo @ 125; leading in transformative and innovative agricultural governance.

Speaking to Southern Eye from the exhibition stands in Harare, council’s economic development officer, Kholisani Moyo, said they were tasked to visit the ZAS last year in order to identify opportunities that may be there for the city.

“We were sent last year (2018) to go to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to identify opportunities that we could explore for the city, considering the city is also involved in agriculture,” Moyo said.

Moyo said they discovered that the show offered a platform to market and showcase the city’s strategic business units (SBUs).

“As a city, we have three SBUs which are involved in agriculture; the prime one being Aisleby Farm, which mainly does livestock production and sorghum used by Ingwebu – one of our commercial entities – to produce Ingwebu opaque beer and Ingwebu mahewu. The by-products from our livestock, such as hides, are sold to companies in Bulawayo,” Moyo said.

He added: “We are showcasing our nursery, which is mainly responsible for the beautiful green scenery in our city. We are also marketing our Caravan Park, which can provide accommodation to farmers visiting Bulawayo on business or for leisure in and around the city.”

Moyo further stated that Bulawayo had an agriculture policy that supports smallholder producers.

“We fully support our residents who are into agriculture, and we help them improve their food production as a council.”