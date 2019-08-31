. . . . as Caps seek to cement lead

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CAPS United will be out to consolidate their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they take on struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

It’s one out of two for new coach Darlington Dodo since he took over from Lloyd Chitembwe who crossed the floor to Harare City.

With a win over Black Rhinos on Wednesday after an embarrassing defeat to Chapungu in his first game in charge, Dodo has since roped in Taku Shariwa and

Takesure Chiragwi as his assistants after Chitembwe took his backroom staff on board.

But the competition is stiff at the top, with the Green Machine ruling the roost with 37 points, FC Platinum second with 36 points and Chicken Inn a further

point back.

ZPC Kariba are dark horses on the prowl, also with 36 points as they travel to Harare on Monday for a date with troubled Yadah.

Caps United’s opponents this afternoon, who beat Black Rhinos at Luveve before being thrashed 3-0 by ZPC Kariba on Wednesday, say they are not intimidated by

the log-leaders.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda says with the way things stand, his club has a chance of surviving relegation.

“We might be at the bottom of the log and Caps United at the top, but we are not intimidated at all. Their position does not intimidate us. Our chances of us

surviving relegation are descent if you look at the points tally of the teams in the bottom eight of the log. We have knocks here and there from the congested

fixture, but we will try and give it our best shot against Caps United,” Sibanda said.

Meanwhile, at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow beleaguered Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has to beat Mushowani Stars and win his next match against Hwange at

the Colliery to save his job.

Mpofu was given a three-match ultimatum by his bosses to collect at least six points from the three games, beginning with the Triangle game which he lost on

Wednesday at Gibbo Stadium.

After the loss to Triangle, Mpofu said if he is not good enough for Highlanders, he will leave.