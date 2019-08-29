Artisanal miner dies in machete fight

By Simbarashe Sithole

ONE illegal miner from Muzarabani fell into a mineshaft and died while running away from a rival gang in a machete fight over gold at a disused mine in Mazowe last week.

Tafadzwa Mutimbaire (age not given) of Mutasa village Chief Hwata, Muzarabani died after falling into a gold mineshaft while fleeing from a machete clash with a rival syndicate.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragedy which happened last week.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mazowe where an illegal miner fell into a shaft while running away from another syndicate that was attacking them in a

scuffle over gold,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that a group of 20 artisanal miners from Muzarabani, led by Justine Mutasa (36), entered a mine where they met a rival group of about 30

illegal miners led by a man only identified as Morden.

Morden’s group demanded gold from Mutasa’s group while wielding machetes. The Mutasa-led syndicate fled in different directions and luck was not on the side of

the now deceased Mutimbaire who fell into a disused shaft.

His body was retrieved by a Mazowe Mine rescue team and sent to Concession Hospital.

In an unrelated case, a Madziwa man Crylive Nhata (23) of Maponga village died in a road accident yesterday while seven others were seriously injured after he

lost control of his vehicle before it veered off the road and hit a tree at the 107km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.