AMA fails to produce proof of procurement of agric inputs

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) yesterday failed to produce proof of procurement of agriculture inputs by different companies for distribution to farmers, saying they only recorded the inputs physically.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement yesterday, AMA chief executive Nancy Zitsanza said they relied on recording inputs physically and not focusing on the proof of the procured inputs on paper or receipts.

“We, as the regulator, actually rely on the physical inputs, which different companies would have purchased. If we ask just for proof of procurement, someone can just come up with a receipt,” she said.

Responding to Zitsanza, chairperson of the committee and Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF), said the request by Parliament was made to tally the physically recorded, procured inputs with the ones on paper.

“We said we required proof of procurement, which is what these companies used to purchase seed or chemicals. You, as the regulator, should have gone to the different companies to request the proof of procurement from them,” he said.

“The physical inputs have to tally with the proof of procurement, so I do not see how you can avert the request because eventually it has to tally. For instance, if your clerk recorded 10 000 tonnes, surely they must give you the equivalent amount of the input.

Wadyajena revealed that Cotton Company of Zimbabwe stated that it financed inputs amounting to US$39 million, China Africa (US$805 000), Alliance Ginners (US$643 000), Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium (US$2,25 million) and Shawasha Agri said it procured inputs worth US$1 million, among other companies.

He added that AMA should submit proof of the procured and declared inputs to Parliament by Wednesday next week.

Presenting at the hearing, Cotton Producers and Marketers Association chairperson Stewart Mubonderi called for the establishment of mobile networks in remote areas, where most cotton farmers are situated to stop side marketing of the crop.

He said cotton farmers along the country’s porous borders were selling the white gold to buyers in neighbouring countries for cash because they have no access to local mobile money transfer platforms.