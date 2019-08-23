All set for Mbare basketball festival

By Freeman Makopa

All is set for this year’s edition of the Hoops 4 Hope Community’s Basketball Festival (CB Fest) set for Mbare over the weekend.

A total of 400 players from 32 teams are expected to light up Mbare.

CB Fest brand associate Francisca Sekete told NewsDay Sport that they are expecting a huge turnout.

“We want as many people to come and support basketball. CB Fest creates a relaxed and exciting atmosphere that allows young adults (boys and girls) to have fun,” she said.

She added that they will be unveiling a new basketball court in the suburb which will cater for local clubs and highlighted that the establishment of the court was sponsored by Taylor Sharp, who came to Zimbabwe and did his internship four years ago, when he was still a student at the University of North Carolina.

“I always say good things about Zimbabwe basing on my experience when I was here as an intern. Zimbabweans are very hospitable and I love the country” Sharp, who was visiting Zmbabwe said.

Mbare All-Star manager Wadzanai Mupapa expressed satisfaction over the association’s efforts to uplift the community through this initiative.

“We want to thank Hoops 4 Hope for the work they are bringing to our community. Our basketball court is now a safe place for our kids to play on,” she said.

CB Fest is a festival that brings together community basketball teams to play and learn life skills and celebrate life in general. CB Fest is a brain child of Hoops 4 Hope, an organisation with a reach of more than 10 000 kids per year that uses sport for good. Hoops 4 Hope have been working on the lives of young people for close to 20 years.