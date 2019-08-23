Acute water crisis hits Shurugwi

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

RESIDENTS of Donga suburb at Shurugwi South’s Chachacha growth point have resorted to unprotected water sources after going for three months without running water.

The residents are also facing a serious sewerage reticulation crisis that has seen them build blair toilets in their compounds — structures that are outside their housing engineering plans.

In separate interviews yesterday, the residents expressed anger and accused Tongogara Rural District Council of ignoring the crisis while collecting money for water and sewer bills every month.

“We are now living precariously because the council is not taking action at all to address our water challenges. We have reported the matter several times to the RDC, but no action is being taken,” said Matilda Shava, while queuing

for water at an unprotected well.

A businessperson who operates a sports bar and shop at Chachacha said the water crisis had gone out of hand.

“In our shops, we do not have water. This is a place where we have over 50 retail shops, and it is just unheard of that we must operate without water. We also have a fruits and vegetable market at this centre, but the water crisis is again a big challenge. There is now fear that a serious outbreak of either cholera or typhoid can hit us,” he said.

Tongogara RDC chief executive Brian Rufasha told Southern Eye that he was aware of the water crisis, but shifted the blame to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

“That is correct; there are water problems at Donga. Water management at Donga Tongogara rural service centres is under Zinwa,” he said.

Asked whether council was not concerned with the potential outbreak of diseases due to the water crisis, Rufasha said: “Well, I tasked our engineer to assess the problem and also engage Zinwa on the issue. His preliminary findings show that pipes from the water source to Donga township were vandalised by the villagers from Marira.”

However, residents challenged Rufasha to urgently act on the crisis since the RDC is the overall regulating authority.

Villagers from Marira, who spoke to Southern Eye, said allegations that they vandalised pipes had no basis and challenged council to provide proof of the damage, saying the local authority was playing blame games to avoid taking responsibility.