Access Finance Opens its Doors to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls

Access Finance is a specialist Zimbabwean financial services institution that provides client-centric and innovative services, meeting the needs of a dynamic market. Its group functions fall under three main areas: Fixed Income, Structured Finance and Foreign Exchange.

Following the establishment of the interbank market, Access Finance launched services to enable customers to buy and sell foreign currency, as well as access foreign currency for business and holiday travel on a willing seller willing buyer basis- as prescribed by the central bank. These services have been available at the institution’s Harare branch. The latest chapter in a consistent effort to deliver value through a nimble and flexible service offering comes with the launch of two new Access Finance branches on 1 August 2019 in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Given the locations of Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, and their status as entry ports from South Africa, the need for foreign exchange services in those locations has been great. Access Finance’s expansion to these new locations also answers the call by the central bank to broaden formal channels that facilitate the public’s transactions to convert local currency to forex and vice versa. Access Finance’s Managing Director, Raymond Chigogwana, expressed the company’s views following the development. “We are excited to be able to expand our services to as many towns and people across Zimbabwe,” he shared. “This heralds a new chapter for us and our customers.”

Customers can access the Access Finance bureau de change at the new locations: Shop 1A Parkade Centre in Bulawayo, and Shop 123 Landela Complex in Victoria Falls. Opening hours are Monday-Friday between 8am and 3pm, and Saturday between 8am and 11am. Access Finance is driven by a unique team of professionals who possess years of experience in the banking and finance sector, locally as well as internationally. The institution continues to take strides to provide a service offering that keeps customers at its core, and envisions continued growth to reach customers across Zimbabwe.

The Access Finance team is available to assist the public as it opens its doors to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. For any queries about the new Access Finance branches, customers can get in touch via our Whatsapp platform: +263 719 222 377.