Zimuto to unveil self through exhibition

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MUSICIAN and dancer Vimbai Zimuto, who drove social media into a meltdown last year when she started displaying her nudes on her timelines, yesterday said she wanted people to understand her world of art through her V’tude Concert and Art Exhibition set for The Venue in Avondale on Saturday.

Despite public outcry over the controversial pictures, Zimuto has dug in, insisting people needed to appreciate her art.

Zimuto was not keen to speak on the exhibition when contacted by NewsDay Life & Style yesterday saying finer details will be unveiled at the press conference set for tomorrow.

Posting on her Facebook page, however, she said the concert and art exhibition — to be held under the theme Bold African Lioness — will allow people an opportunity to know her and understand her better.

“This is an event never to miss with lots of different visual and performance art from Vimbai Zimuto and friends. We have a great line up of comedians, dancers, poets, painters, pencil drawers and so forth,” she said.

“There is going to be a live concert at the end of the night. Dress smart casual or smart formal or an African formal touch. We are super-hyped for this and we can’t wait for this world event.”

The event, which is strictly by invite, will accommodate only 100 people who have art at heart. The tickets are available at Mambo Chicken outlets in Harare.

In an earlier interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zimuto described nude art as the most pure form of art.

“Nude art is the most pure art there is from body art. You can see emotions, expressions, anger, happiness, sadness, weakness and truth. But it is for those that are open-minded enough to see beyond the nakedness,” she said.

Zimuto said when she started the art form, people were “angry, disappointed, frustrated” but she was not deterred.

“My voice is so loud and I chose not to be overshadowed by the ignorant lot. However, now if you go on my Instagram and Facebook pages, you’ll see that many people are starting to hear and understand the voice behind the pictures,” she said.

A musician, model, dancer, choreographer, writer, actress and film director by profession, Zimuto said she opted to express herself through nude art after having had her potential limited for too long due to fear of the unknown and waiting for people to accept her.