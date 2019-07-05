Zim Hip hop a battlefield for social commentaries

Hip Hop is a genre that strives on social commentaries instead of petty tiffs. Some chickens have taken to the tabloids igniting potential ‘beefs’ among artists in the genre

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

History has it that squabbles aren’t an exception in this genre observed on some tracks and in the press but however, quite a sizeable number of artists have stood the taste of time with different type of lyrics and style that have maintained their relevance.

As far as the Zimbabwe Hip hop is concerned there is one name that has been making rounds for years, renowned for consistence and just right on time Tinashe Gonzara aka ‘TiGonzi’ is no contestation, he is the man of the moment.

While it may seem as if the terrible accident he survived few months ago propelled his career, years before the dreadful event in his life, he had hoarded several hip hop accolades.

Blissfully yet, the chanter is scheduled to perform in Senegal, a West African country, his well woven bars fitting in a soulful slow song or a fast paced song seem to have encouraged his career.

The song featuring Ishan Kure became the first song in Zimbabwe to effortlessly get a million views on YouTube in a few months.

It is appalling to see some artists who are recognised as old guards in the genre pulling others down.

Social media was abuzz with reports of some DJ known as DJ Towers as he expressed ignorance that Ti Gonzi was at his prime, responding to the questions posed to him by the reporters in a local press, he exclaimed no clue and had no comment.

“I do not have a comment. Ti Gonzi akauya after isusu. Tisu takabva kare. Tisu maLeaders. I would advise him to sing productive music vatenge mastands. (Ti Gonzi came after us; we are the leaders in this hip-hop industry. I want to advise him to sing productive music and be able to buy stands).” he suggested.

The genre has been seen to be breeding fame and the fortune wise, but what’s slowing the growth of the industry are DJs of this calibre, that are fearful of youngsters’ progress. In this regard DJ Towers would have done better as the old guard.

Some might say experience is the best teacher but observation proves to be more, Ti Gonzi’s recent collaborations and the upcoming show in Senegal is a clear indicator that he is doing his best to revive the impetus of the genre.

After all has been said and done, the genre and the music industry would progress beyond expectations provided there are less disses and more support for the upcoming artists.

DJ Towers should move with the current trends and leave behind the antediluvian notions of being an elder in the game and start focusing on what he can add in to the genre through his expertise.

