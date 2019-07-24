Women Crush Wednesday starts today

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

PATSIME Trust’s programme Women Crush Wednesday (WCW) — which seeks to promote growth, visibility and participation of women in the entertainment industry — starts today at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre.

Theatre co-ordinator Carol Magenga yesterday confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style that the opening session will be led by musician Tariro neGitare and Mantate Mlotshwa.

“Entertainment will come from afro-fusion songbird Kukue and Mwenje Mathole. Tariro will lead a discussion on the importance of professionalism in the industry, while Mlotshwa will focus on the role of the arts in promoting human rights,” she said.

“Admission is absolutely free and open to both men and women. Artistes from all genres are welcome. Men are invited because this affects us all, as female artistes are our sisters, mothers, friends or lovers. We, therefore, encourage everyone to come through for this cause,” she said.

Magenga said the platform was meant to promote the growth, visibility and participation of women in the arts industry by addressing issues to do with professionalism, monetisation of talents, management and protection of intellectual property.

“These and other critical issues hindering women from reaching their full participation will be addressed. These discussions and workshops are facilitated by motivational speakers and established individuals in the arts industry,” she said.

“We are also inviting those that are willing to partner us; either corporate organisations or individuals that might want to come on board for this initiative in order to grow our arts and entertainment industry.”