We won’t miss Katema, Sadomba: Dynamos

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS will be without their two top strikers Evans Katema and Edward Sadomba for their clash against Harare City in the Harare derby at Rufaro Stadium today, but the team’s technical team is not worried at all.

Katema is away in Mauritius with the senior national football team for the African Nations Championships match this weekend, while captain Sadomba is yet to

recover from the head injury he suffered a fortnight.

Sadomba suffered a concussion after he was hit with a ball on the face in the match against Black Rhinos, an injury which forced him out of the clash against

Caps United at the weekend.

He is still recovering from the injury, and did not train this week.

Young Tawanda Macheke is also down with an injury, leaving the returning Simba Nhivi with the sole burden of leading the attacking line for the Harare giants

today.

“We would have wanted all our best players to be available, but this is the situation we are in and we cant mourn about it. We registered enough players

knowing we will have such situations so we are not really worried,” team manager Richard Chihoro said.

“Nhivi is available and we have enough confidence that he will be able to carry the burden. He is a quality striker and we expect him to score goals. We have

some absentees in the team but we will win the match. We want to win the match at all cost,” Chihoro added.

Dynamos displayed probably their best football performance against Caps United in the thrilling 1-1 on Sunday, and they will be hoping to carry on that

momentum going forward.

Nhivi had a brilliant match on the day, and scored the equaliser for his side. He will surely be licking his lips against a Harare City side that have conceded

17 goals in 15 matches.

Dynamos lost twice to Harare City last season, and will be looking for revenge this time around.

The two teams are going into the match on the back of unimpressive results, where they have both won just one match each in their last five matches.

Harare City last won a league match at the start of June when they beat Chicken Inn. Since then, they have lost to Herentals and drawing their last three

matches to TelOne, ZPC Kariba and Yadah.

Meanwhile, Chihoro yesterday refuted reports that the club had released their Cameroonian import Vincent Mbega from the squad.

Reports on social media yesterday suggested that Mbega had been dumped by coach Tonderai Ndiraya to create a slot for a new signing. But Chihoro dismissed the

reports as false.

Mbega has not seen much action under Ndiraya, with the Cameroonian failing to make into final squad on numerous occasions.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League weekend fixtures

Today: Chapungu v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro)

Sunday: Mushowani Stars v ZPC Kariba (Trojan Mine), Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery)

Postponed Matches: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo)