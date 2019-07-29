We don’t want blood, but a peaceful solution: Chamisa

MDC president Nelson Chamisa yesterday insisted that there was no going back on the party’s threats to take decisive steps to bring a permanent resolution to the country’s crisis, but emphasised on the need for a peaceful solution.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Chamisa has called for a national week of prayer to August 2 before taking the next course of action as the government issued threats against mass protests.

Chamisa said confronting the government head-on is inevitable insisting Zimbabweans do not need a signal from him to take action as the crumbling economy is enough evidence to jolt anyone.

“Those (decisive) steps include being inspired on what will give a permanent solution to the problems affecting our country. We want a peaceful resolution to the challenges Zimbabwe is facing. We want to honour and respect the lawful, legal, constitutional platforms of expression in terms of our Constitution, and that we will follow. Peace, peace, peace, peace is our natural mobilisation mantra,” Chamisa, who was in Bulawayo, said in an interview.

“We don’t want violence. We don’t want blood; not one life is worth losing for purposes of having freedom. But you know because we are in a very difficult environment these are some of the consequences that can come, but I can assure you that we need to be ready as a people, mentally prepared.”

Home Affairs minister has directed the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to put police officers on high alert to deal with mass protests.

“My ministry has directed the Commissioner-General of police to ensure that, officers are on high alert and ready to deal with any acts of violence or destruction of property,” Mathema said in the statement.

“Let me take this opportunity to warn any organisation, be it political or otherwise that is agitating or organising civil disobedience that the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security services have a mandate of maintaining law and order in the country.”

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has also resolved to call for protests.

“It’s not for an individual to say people must do this. People do not need Chamisa to tell them to get out of their queue of fuel and do something. People don’t need Chamisa to tell them that the situation at home is unbearable.

People don’t need Chamisa to tell them that medical bills are almost beyond the reach of many. Relatives are dying; friends are dying on account of a situation,” Chamisa added.

“We don’t need a signal under those circumstances. The economy itself is a signal that we must do something and what we must do must be peaceful and constitutional and the constitution has self-correcting mechanisms; a mechanism of ensuring where government or people who call themselves leadership are not performing are brought to account and that is what Zimbabwe must do.”