UZ receives donation of litter bins

THE University of Zimbabwe yesterday received a boost of 20 litter bins from a local company as part of efforts to improve cleanliness at the institution.

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Speaking at the handover of the bins, Heckner Investments managing director Godfrey Mariri said it was the duty of every Zimbabwean to keep the environment clean.

“This donation by Heckner Investments solidifies the long established relationship with the university, and it also speaks to the clean-up campaign declared by the President in the promotion of a clean country,” he said.

UZ vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo said the donation would enhance the university’s efforts and strategies towards maintaining a clean campus environment.

“I am hopeful that Heckner Investments will continue to support the university in its efforts to transform itself into a more relevant institution that is responsive to national policies and advancement of the nation,” he said.

“The university will continue in its effort to promote a clean environment. Which is to say that we will not wait for clean-up days because it is commendable to keep the environment we work in

tidy.”