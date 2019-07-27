The power of belief systems

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

AS a professional and certified coach, I have leant that most people limit themselves because of what they believe in.

On the other hand, people we term elite performers, game-changers or trendsetters carry special positive beliefs such as it is possible. I can. I will. I have what it takes to be the best.

Tony Robbins, in his book Awaken the Giant Within, says: “Holding those limiting beliefs is equivalent to systematically ingesting minute doses of arsenic

that, over time, build up to a fatal dose.” Personal success is built on belief systems. Belief systems are in fact, building blocks of life. They are the

foundation of life.

Belief systems are like bricks that are used to build the whole structure we call life. The time you uphold good belief systems, you live a life of fulfilment

and fruitfulness. You are a sum total of what you believe. Your happiness is hinged on your belief systems. The way you judge a situation is mainly based on

what you believe. As the quote above, by Anthony Robbins says, if you have negative belief systems, you should expect nothing, but to reap those negative

results. It’s also true of positive belief systems. They determine your attitude both in times of adversity or good.

What are belief systems? According to Study.Com, a belief system is “… an ideology or set of principles that help us interpret our everyday reality. This could

be in the form of religion, political affiliation, philosophy, or spirituality, among many other things.These beliefs are shaped and influenced by a number of

different factors. Our knowledge on a certain topic, the way we were raised, and even peer pressure from others can help create and change our belief systems.

The convictions that come from these systems are a way for us to make sense of the world around us and to define our role within it.”

It is something that we accept as true and we use those lens to see, sift, and judge the world around us. We don’t see the world as is, we see the world as we

are.

For the reason of this article, we are not going to tackle the religious aspect of belief systems as a subject, even though to a greater extent, religious

beliefs have an effect on one mental paradigm.

To live a life of success, you first have to have a mind picture of the life you want to live that would a positive impact on you and humanity.

Success scholars will tell you that your brain can’t differentiate between something you are actually experiencing and are vividly imagining.

An example is that of Roger Bannister. Before 1954, no athlete had run a mile in less than four minutes, but on May 6 1954, Bannister ran a mile in 3:59.4 minutes.

The four minute barrier was broken and after that, the four minute time tag has been broken several times by different athletes. What does that mean?

The belief that a mile can be run in less than four minutes was now in the minds of athletes and it was not a problem to translate that into a physical

reality.

Most people would argue that their world is a reflection of their inner world. Your outer world corresponds with your deep-seated patterns of thinking or

paradigm.

Life is not necessarily about “what you want”, but your sub-conscious state of how “you want it to be like”. That is your belief system; your inner software

that regulates how your whole mental system functions, perceives and sifts things and in most times without you being aware of it.

Belief systems create boundaries or limitations in your mind. They determine your destiny. People are always thinking. The major factor is what you are thinking about.

Some people are obsessed with obscene, dangerous, limiting, destructive and demeaning thoughts. Television and the internet entertain and control some people’s minds and that should not be the case. Not every thought that flies over your head should be entertained.

Philosopher and psychologist William James once said: “The world we see, that seems so insane, is the result of a belief system that is not working. To perceive the world differently. We must be willing to change our belief system and let the past slip away, expand our sense of now, and dissolve the fear in our minds.”

Parting Point: You can reconstruct your life by reconstructing how and what you believe. It’s all in your power and it’s all in your mind. Take a stand and believe you can!