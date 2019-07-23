The biblical David is my inspiration – Kangausaru

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

SOUTH AFRICA-based Zimbabwean music promoter, preacher, philanthropist and politician Chenjerai Kangausaru believes he has been anointed to change society.

Although he is a politician, Kangausaru, a member of The Family of God Church, whose denomination has branches in Soweto and Orange Farm in South Africa, including some in Zimbabwe, has a soft spot for gospel music, hence his involvement in its promotion.

Kangausaru told NewsDay Life &Style that he drives his inspiration from the biblical David.

“I believe music, church and politics are intertwined. David was a worship leader and politician. Religion, just like politics, is a calling. When the wicked are in charge, the people groan. But when the righteous are in charge, the people rejoice. God wants the righteous people to lead his people,” he said.

“I promote gospel musicians as part of my efforts to preach the gospel to all corners of the world. Music is the fastest and most effective way of spreading the gospel, hence my promoting it.”

A member of the ruling Zanu PF party, Kangausaru dreams to transform Hurungwe as he eyes to become the next legislator for Hurungwe East constituency.

“I believe education is key in life. Plans of building a private primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary colleges are under way in Hurungwe. We have already built the Bijester Clinic in the area; it will be commissioned soon,” he said.

As a philanthropist, Kangausaru has paid school fees for a number of disadvantaged children from Hurungwe and has donated goods worth thousands of dollars to victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.