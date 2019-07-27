Teacher up for sexual abuse

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 62-YEAR-OLD teacher at a primary school in Concession was on Thursday arraigned before a Guruve Magistrates Courts on charges of indecently assaulting four girls on different occasions.

Hilton Mafanya pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe, who granted him $50 bail and remanded him to August 5.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleges that sometime in May, the accused called one of the girls to his desk and started caressing her on her buttocks and thighs several times. The complainant shared the matter with her classmates the following month.

Sometime in June, Mafanya called three different girls on different occasions and indecently assaulted them.

The matter came to light when the complainants reported the issue to their parents. The angry parents stormed the school, baying for Mafanya’s blood.

The accused went into hiding before surrendering himself to the police.