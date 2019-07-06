Student launches reality show

A LUPANE State University student Romeo Bhebhe has launched an online lifestyle reality television show, Being Brayden.

BY CRAIG MOYO

Bhebhe told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he had a passion for filmmaking, having started off with photography.

“Ever since my parents bought me a camera, I have developed passion for filmmaking, as I have started my own photography agency called Romeo B Photography. I have become a well-known photographer in Bulawayo,” he said.

The Lifestyle reality show, Being Brayden, documents how people in Bulawayo conduct their day-to-day life in terms of fashion.

Bhebhe said he saw a window of opportunity in the tremendous metamorphosis the Zimbabwe film industry is undergoing, hence the decision to start his own online reality show in order to reach the people.

“In Zimbabwe, there is only one television broadcaster, hence me and my friends came up with the idea to start our own online reality show since we had our own equipment like cameras and tripod stands. We came up with the idea as a team. We have different roles that we play in the reality show. I and another member of the crew are part of the camera team, editing and graphic design, while John Mombeshora, Michelle Chikwengo, Linscah and Brayden are the characters in the reality show,” he said.

The reality show seeks to inspire Bulawayo youths, showing them they could pursue divergent occupations in order to improve their communities.