Riders brace for continental championships

By Freeman Makopa

THE country’s top junior and senior motocross athletes have moved a gear up in their preparations for this year’s FIM Africa Nations Motocross Championships to be held at Donnybrook in Harare next month.

The FIM Africa Nations Championship is a two-day annual event, where top riders from across the region meet and battle for honours.

This year the event has attracted top junior and senior male and female riders from Zambia, Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, South Africa and the host nation

Zimbabwe.

South Africa are the defending champions and it will be a tough task for them to retain the title with stiff competition expected from Zimbabwe who came second

last year.

Bogwheelers Club secretary Yasmin Manuel told NewsDay Sport that preparations are at an advanced stage and they are expecting a huge turnout this year.

“We are almost done with our preparations and we are making final touches because this is a big event which runs every year. We received submissions from six

countries and entries are closing tomorrow (today).

Riders will compete in nine categories which include 50cc, 65cc, 85 cc, 125cc, ladies, Mx2, MX1, Veterans and Masters. The event has attracted sponsorship from

Tantamount, Union hardware, Stumble block, Darwizi, Yamaha Marine Centre, Motul and Agricon, among others.

Manuel said they are targeting first place this year after assembling a strong team, while they will also be banking on home track advantage.

She, however, said this will not be an easy task because other countries are also sending strong teams.