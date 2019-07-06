Rare silent-killer cancer takes toll

A RARE type of cancer is claiming the lives of many patients suffering from the condition due to late detection.

BY JAMES MUONWA

Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), also known as blood cancer and gastro intestinal tumor (GIST), are reportedly taking a huge toll on people as knowledge of the diseases is very low, while patients seek medical help in late stages, rendering treatment ineffective.

Anesu Katsande, the CML Zimbabwe Trust chairperson, said her organisation was established to raise awareness of the two conditions, mobilising resources to ameliorate the suffering of patients and instilling hope in people living with the conditions.

“These two cancers are very rare and it seems there is a vast knowledge on these cancer topics,” Katsande told NewsDay on the sidelines of a donation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She, however, said these two conditions were treatable if detected and therapy started in the early stages.

Currently, the drugs being donated for free to all under-developed and developing countries including Africa and Middle East regions as they were costly and are in the region of around USD $3 000 per month to treat CML and GIST.

CML Zimbabwe Trust is a non-profit organisation, and is appealing for donations to help patients with medical bills and transport costs as well as raise funds to purchase special machines that detect the actual amount of cancer cells in patients.