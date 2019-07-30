Rachel J cherishes Roki experience

…as she drops Badaboom

SINGER and aspiring television personality Rachel J described as “great” the experience of working with Rockford “Roki” Josphat on the song Badaboom whose video drops on Thursday as an appetiser to her forthcoming album.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The song, that was co-written by Rachel J and Roki, was co-produced by Ian, and Roki with the video scenes being shot in South Africa.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, the Mzansi based singer-cum-entrepreneur said the video would be launched both locally and in Mzansi.

“Working with Roki on the song Badaboom was so amazing. He is full of life and talent. It was a hilarious experience. There is more in store with Roki,” she said.

“The song Badaboom is all about love. It is an expression of how the heart beats when you think about your lover. It is unfortunate that Roki is not on the sassy classy sexy video as he was committed with other projects at the time of the shoot.”

“I wrote the song with love in mind. Everyone is entitled to love and one must not forget to love himself or herself. It is about sassy and fast-beat, hence can be a party song too”

On the video, Rachel J worked with vixens from South Africa and the lingerie is part of her upcoming fashion collection from her new label set to be launched soon.

“I am currently working on my upcoming album to be released soon. I have engaged some of the greatest artistes who I cannot publicise as of now for collaborations,” she said.

Away from the studio, the Makwikwi hit-maker has featured on many Billboards and fashion magazines.

“As an artiste, I am much inspired by societal settings. I love fashion and music,” she said.

In her fashion designing work she has dressed several prominent personalities both in business and arts circles as she continues chasing after her passion and establishing herself as a guru in the fashion industry.