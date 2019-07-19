Qamazing hits the screen

BY SHARON SIBINDI
HARD work and perseverance have paid off for Bulawayo artiste Xolani “X-Mile” Ndlovu who is set to launch his debut video — Qamazing (Fascinating) — on Saturday at Roots, Ascot Shopping Centre.
X-Mile, an Afro-pop artiste, songwriter and composer, told Southern Eye Life & Style, he felt it was now time for him to have a music video after concentrating on live performances all along.
“I decided to press a pause button and take a chill for a while so that I can work on my craft. Qamazing is one of the many fruits I bore from that. I was
driven by the fact that many people don’t take time to appreciate their loved ones until they don’t have them anymore,” he said.
X-Mile said the visuals in the video have an interesting storyline and the scenes were shot in different locations in Bulawayo.
Classifieds.co.zw
“So this is such a huge and positive step for me because the single is not only being released as just an audio, but it’s coming with visuals. The visuals in
the video will be interesting in a sense that the song itself is a love song,” he said.
“At the same time it’s about appreciating someone special and one can have their own interpretation of the song.”
X-Mile said Qamazing means more than just amazing and the ‘Q’ was extracted from his native Ndebele language.
“It is a clique that puts together two languages, English and Ndebele, and it’s a way of discouraging racial, tribal and language divisions. It’s a way of promoting unity among us. We are like a rainbow, different colours but one bow, one people,” he said.
The musician said his fans should expect a celebration of a beautiful offering from X-Mile and an evening of interaction with fellow musicians, friends and family.
“Also a special thanks to those who gave their time to come and make this music video possible, including Dannie and Adrian Holland,” he said.
Toby Delange
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogs and truly liked you’re blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with incredible articles and reviews. Thanks a lot for sharing with us your website page.
John Deere Technical Manuals
Can I take part of your post to my blog
Julio Lindow
With our monetary system at a local absolutely is, I am choosing to make information on filing for jobless bonuses. This inspiration were to illustrate how our jobless machine works, what is the fixed will be taking and rejecting professes, immediately after which add books within my own engagement ring information in what the supreme maneuvers in addition very common goof ups are typically submitting redundancy elements.
click here now
Thanks for revealing your ideas. I’d personally also like to say that video games have been ever evolving. Modern technology and inventions have aided create realistic and fun games. These entertainment games were not that sensible when the concept was first of all being used. Just like other areas of technologies, video games as well have had to advance by means of many many years. This itself is testimony to the fast growth and development of video games.
urban fashion
It’s hard to find educated people in this particular topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Business Consulting
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
I’m excited to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information on your website.
My PeoplePerHour gig
This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information… Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
dankwoods
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get anything done.
we buy houses arizona
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else getting identical RSS issues? Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!
old cracked journal
Right here is the right blog for everyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just great.
craftsman new york
I’m very pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to see new things in your web site.
Racial Identity Development Theory
I was very pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information on your blog.