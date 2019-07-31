Potraz intensifies awareness campaigns in rural areas

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will this week host consumer education and awareness campaigns at 10 rural points in Mashonaland East.

The campaigns, which will conclude on Saturday with a mega event in Mahusekwa, Marondera West, will start today in Mutawatawa, with Potraz officials expected

to travel to Katiyo and Nhakiwa (Uzumba), Makaha (Mudzi), Cornerstore (Mutoko) and Sadza Growth Point (Chikomba), among other areas.

Said Potraz head of consumer affairs and publicity George Manyaya: “The focus is to raise awareness on consumer rights and responsibilities in the use of

postal and telecommunication services.”

The campaigns will be held under the theme Postal and Telecommunications Consumers — Know Your Rights.

“A lot has been happening in the sector and we are aware the consumers need to hear from us and we need to hear from them,” Manyaya said.

“The consumers will be educated on emerging issues associated with bundles and out of bundle charges offered by service providers under the Right to

Disclosure, which emphasises that service providers should disclose up-to-date information about their products and services offered: prices, discounts offered

and terms and conditions.”