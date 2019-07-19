Nzenza speaks on NSSA audit report

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Government is set to table the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) forensic audit report before Parliament in the first week of August, saying the delays were necessitated by a number of queries that needed to be unpacked by experts before it is made public.

Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza (pictured) told a Zanu PF gathering in Marondera recently that the audit report is available and that it will be ready for tabling after consultations concerning four major critical areas that needed to be “unpacked by experts”.

“The report is there and will be made available end of this month. The delays are a result of certain things that needed to be unpacked by experts hence, the

report is being examined and scrutinised by these experts in various areas unearthed by the audit. This is critical in that the ministry will come up with a

comprehensive document as well as adopting some measures to handle NSSA interests that is as far as recovery proceedings or criminal action is concerned,”

Nzenza said.

Nzenza, who is also Chikomba East legislator, said the report has irregularities in four critical areas that need to be unpacked by law expert.

“The four critical issues are not hindering the release (of the report), they just need to be unpacked by expert lawyers, and then I will present the report.

The four issues include irregularities in corporate governance, human resources, IT and investments,” she added.

Auditor-General Mildred Chiri handed over the report to government in March and it is yet to be made public.

In May, Parliament gave Nzenza an ultimatum to release the latest external forensic audit report on NSSA which reportedly implicates senior government

officials, including serving and former cabinet ministers in multi-million dollar looting scandals.

However, NewsDay is reliably informed that government has since notified the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and the Parliamentary Committee

on Budget and Finance on the latest developments with the responsible minister set to table the report during the first week of August.

There are reports of gross abuse of public funds at NSSA, among other scandals that involve dodgy and non-existing investments.